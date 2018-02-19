Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday warned Bashar al Assad's regime against supporting the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group in Syria's Afrin region where the Turkish military launched an operation on January 20.

Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in capital Amman.

He said, "If the regime enters Afrin to clear out the YPG, then there is no problem. If they are entering there to provide protection to the group, then no one can stop Turkey or Turkish soldiers."

"This applies to Afrin, Manbij and the east of the Euphrates River."

His remarks came after the Assad regime's state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday that the pro-Assad militia called “Popular Forces” was going to enter Afrin within a few hours.

The YPG is said to have held talks with the Syrian regime after more than 70 different strategic areas were liberated during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch since its launch last month.

On Sunday, Badran Jia Kurd, an adviser to the YPG, told Reuters the regime forces would be deployed along some border positions and could enter the region within the next two days.

"We can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand," Jia Kurd said.

However, YPG's so-called head of the executive council in Afrin region Hifi Mustafa, denied on a phone call to Sky News Al Arabia that an agreement had been reached with the Syrian regime, but she confirmed that there were ongoing talks with the Syrian regime on the issue.

TRT World 's Ahmed al Burai explains the importance of the possible Syrian regime army deployment in the region.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the YPG from Afrin.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and has taken some 40,000 lives, including thousands of civilians.