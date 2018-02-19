Iran's Press TV reported on Monday that search and rescue teams had reached the site of the plane crash that authorities said killed all 65 people on board.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday in foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran.

The airliner said all on board Flight EP3704 were killed, including six crew members.

TRT World'sBen Tornquist has this report.

Fatal aviation disaster

The crash of the aircraft, brought back into service only months ago after being grounded for seven years, was yet another fatal aviation disaster for Iran, which for years was barred from buying necessary airplane parts due to Western sanctions over its contested nuclear programme, forcing Iranians to fly in ageing aircraft.

Press TV said search teams reached the crash site before dawn on Monday. The station said the weather had improved though it was still windy.

The TV broadcast footage of a helicopter joining the search and showed ambulances and rescue vehicles preparing to reach the site on Mount Dena.

Other Iranian news outlets and officials did not confirm that the crash site had been reached.