Ethiopia is one the biggest source countries for international adoptions by US nationals, with about 20 percent of all adopted children coming from the east African nation, according to the US State Department.

But a ban on foreign adoptions instated last month is looking to change that.

Coletta Wanjohi looks at its impact on possible adoptees.

Human trafficking concerns

Child rights groups cite cases of "child harvesting" where adoption agencies unethically recruit minors for adoption by fraudulently altering paperwork to cast children with families as orphans whose parents had died or abandoned them.

In many instances, parents who cannot afford to look after their children consent to foreign adoption under the mistaken impression that it is like boarding school and they would maintain contact with their children, only to find out later that this was not the case.