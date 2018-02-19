WORLD
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
A spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad gave no details about the Turkish citizen, but said ten other women of various nationalities were also sentenced to life in prison.
In this, July 8, 2015 file photo, a courtroom is seen before the trial of Daesh militants in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
February 19, 2018

An Iraqi court has sentenced a Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Daesh, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison, he said. All the verdicts could be appealed.

"The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship," said Judge Abdul Sattar al Birqdar.

Thousands of foreigners have been fighting on behalf of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

A German woman was sentenced to death last month for belonging to the group and a Russian fighter was also sentenced to death in Iraq last year for joining the hardline group.

Iraq declared victory in December over Daesh, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014.

The group has been driven out of all population centres it once controlled on both sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border, but members have continued to carry out bombings and other attacks in Iraq. 

SOURCE:Reuters
