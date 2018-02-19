An Iraqi court has sentenced a Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Daesh, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison, he said. All the verdicts could be appealed.

"The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship," said Judge Abdul Sattar al Birqdar.

Thousands of foreigners have been fighting on behalf of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.