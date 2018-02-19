Turkey has not used chemical weapons in its operations in Syria, and takes the utmost care to avoid civilian casualties, a Turkish diplomatic source said, after the YPG terror group and a war monitor accused it of carrying out a gas attack in Syria's Afrin region.

"These are baseless accusations. Turkey never used chemical weapons. We take [the] utmost care about civilians," the source said.

The source also described the accusations of wounding six civilians through a suspected gas attack as "black propaganda."

US says chemical use "extremely unlikely"

The US said it was "extremely unlikely" that Turkey used chemical weapons in Afrin.

A White House official said Washington was aware of the reports, but could not confirm them.

The YPG and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish forces and their Syrian allies hit a village on Friday causing six people to suffer symptoms that indicated a suspected gas attack.