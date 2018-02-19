Daesh militants ambushed a group of Iraq's Shia-led paramilitary fighters, killing at least 27 people, officials said on Monday, underlining the extremist group's capabilities of launching large-scale attacks, two months after Baghdad declared victory over it in the country.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shia militias also known as Hashd al Shaabi, said in a statement that the attack took place in the Al Saadounya area, southwest of the northern city of Kirkuk, when the paramilitaries were conducting overnight raids.

The attackers were disguised in army uniforms and pretended to man a fake checkpoint, the statement said, adding that ensuing confrontations lasted for at least two hours, and that some of the militants were killed, while others fled the area.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi military, blamed Daesh "sleeper cells" and said Iraqi forces were searching the area to find the perpetrators.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.