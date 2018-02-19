Four Indonesian farmers and a 13-year-old boy admitted they stabbed, clubbed and shot a critically endangered orangutan at least 130 times with an airgun to protect their pineapple crop, police said on Monday.

Villagers spotted the wounded orangutan in a lake in the East Kutai district of East Kalimantan province on Borneo two weeks ago. It was taken to a clinic at an orangutan protection centre but died while being treated.

Local police chief detective Yuliansyah said four male members of a family, including the 13-year-old, and their neighbour were arrested last week.

"All the suspects have told police that they shot, stabbed and clubbed the orangutan," said Yuliansyah, who goes by a single name. "They did it because they considered the animal to be a pest that ruined the family's pineapple plantation."

Shot 130 times

An x-ray showed at least 130 airgun pellets in the great ape's body, including more than 70 in its head, the Center for Orangutan Protection has said.

Its autopsy found the animal was blinded as a result of the shooting and also had 17 open wounds believed to be caused by sharp objects. Its left thigh, right chest and left hand were bruised from blunt-object trauma.

If found guilty of violating the National Resources Conservation Law, the adult suspects face up to five years in jail and fines of $7,400. The boy could face half the adult punishment at a juvenile detention centre.