A cartoonist who lampoons Thailand's military government has done a caricature of a historian critical of the nation's monarchy and sold it in an online auction to raise money for legal aid for political dissidents, a legal aid group said on Monday.

Anon Nampha of the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the beneficiary, said the money, about $6,400 (200,000 baht) will be used to bail out political prisoners.

The portrait, sold on Saturday, depicts Somsak Jeamteerasakul with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Somsak fled from Thailand to France in 2014 after a coup by the country's royalist military, fearing for his safety and freedom. Insulting the monarchy, known as lese majeste, is punishable by three to 15 years imprisonment per offense.

Somsak's courage in speaking out on the generally taboo subject of the monarchy made him a bit of a cult figure among some political dissidents, and his picture used to adorn T-shirts.

Last April, the authorities declared it was illegal to exchange information on the internet with Somsak and two other prominent critics of the government. However, he continues to write comments on his Facebook page.