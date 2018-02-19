Thousands of Zimbabweans and foreign mourners took to the streets of Harare on Monday to pay tribute to Zimbabwe's iconic opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died after a battle with cancer.

Supporters wore the trademark red of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, which Tsvangirai led for 19 years in which time it became the main outlet for opposition to former president Robert Mugabe.

Other well-wishers wore portraits of Tsvangirai, flocking to a central square to sing and dance in honour of their late leader.

A casket bearing Tsvangirai's remains was adorned with flowers and driven to the square – named for his arch-rival Mugabe – after the cortege made a brief stop at the MDC's offices.

"This is the People's General, who led the poor, the workers and the youth since 1988. We grieve with hope that the army that the general built will finish the work that he started," former MDC legislator Munyaradzi Gwisai told the crowd.

Tsvangirai, the country's fiercest opponent of Mugabe's 37-year rule, died on Wednesday aged 65 at a hospital in South Africa where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

"Today we are paying tribute to a national hero," the acting MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told mourners.

"We will not let Tsvangirai down, we will give tribute to Tsvangirai by winning elections in 2018."