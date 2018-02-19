Turkish and Russian presidents on Monday discussed Turkey’s ongoing operation in northwest Syria and the establishment of new observation points in Idlib.

Speaking over the phone, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to continue cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Afrin and the process of establishing new observation points in the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

Erdogan also spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about developments in Syria.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's border.

Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Istanbul-based think tank, the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies, explains how the YPG and the Syrian regime have maintained a working relationship.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists.

The phone call between the two leaders came after Turkey's foreign minister warned against any intervention by Syrian pro-regime forces to support the YPG in northern Syria, saying it would not prevent Ankara from pressing on with its month-old offensive.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was reacting to a report from Syrian state news agency SANA saying pro-regime units were expected in the Afrin region to counter the Turkish operation against the YPG.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist offshoot of the outlawed PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

"If the regime is entering [Afrin] to oust the PKK, YPG, there is no problem. But if they are entering to protect the YPG, then no one can stop us and Turkish soldiers," Cavusoglu said during a visit to Jordan.