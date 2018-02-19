The Maldives' top court has suspended 12 pro-opposition legislators, emboldening President Abdulla Yameen, who on Monday sought to extend a state of emergency by another month.

The Supreme Court decision late Sunday reverses its original order to reinstate the MPs, who had defected from the ruling party. It came as parliament prepares to ratify the state of emergency declared by Yameen two weeks ago that plunged the Maldives into crisis.

The court had ruled on February 1, 2018 that the 12 defectors be reinstalled as legislators, reducing the president's party to minority rule in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

MPs will vote on Tuesday on rubber stamping the existing state of emergency and renewing it for a further 30 days.

Explore: How a sleepy holiday paradise got embroiled in a political mess

Yameen's office said he wanted it extended by a further month "as the threat to national security has not diminished and the constitutional crisis has not been resolved."

The state of emergency gives wide powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects.