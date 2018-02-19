Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag on Monday called Syrian regime-run news agency reports that pro-regime militias were preparing to enter Afrin "unrealistic," saying the reports had not been confirmed by officials.

“Although Syrian official news agency SANA reported that some forces linked to the Syrian regime will enter Afrin, this news has not been confirmed by the official authorities. It is unrealistic, not related to the fact,” Bozdag told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Any decision by the Syrian regime to send forces in Afrin to support YPG/PKK terror organisations or any step taken in this direction will have disastrous consequences for the region," Bozdag added.

Earlier, the state-run news agency SANA reported that the pro-regime "Popular Forces" would enter Afrin in northwestern Syria where a Turkish border security mission to remove the PKK-linked YPG group is ongoing.

The YPG is reported to have reached out to the Syrian regime after Turkey launched its Operation Olive Branch which has so far liberated more than 70 different strategic areas from terrorist control.