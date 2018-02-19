TÜRKİYE
Syrian Kurds and Arabs stand together against YPG
Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch is being welcomed by Syrians living in Turkey who fled the brutal rule of the YPG.
Members of a Syrian family pose for a photo at the Cilvegozu border crossing with Syria, near the town of Reyhanli after Turkish jets have begun an aerial offensive, codenamed Operation Olive Branch (file photo). / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
February 19, 2018

Syrian Kurds and Arabs who escaped from the clutches of the YPG in Afrin have welcomed Turkey's military operation that aims to rid the region of the terrorists.

According to a resident who managed to escape to Turkey, the YPG had been killing opponents, extorting money and using force to recruit fighters, even children. 

"In 2011, we took to the streets to demand freedom, justice and democracy in Syria. We are the Kurdish youth. We left Afrin because the Assad regime abandoned the area to the YPG/PKK, which started killing Kurdish youth and forced them out of Afrin. Afrin is our land. Afrin is our love," said Abu Majid.

Abu Majid is not the only one to have suffered at the hands of the YPG. 

Most people in the region are disappointed by the inaction of the international community. And they hope the Turkish military operation will be able to create a safe environment for them to return home.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah reports from Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
