BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Small business revives jeans industry in Wales
After the closure of an old factory in the rural Welsh town of Cardigan that used to mass produce 35,000 pairs of jeans a week, denim manufacturer Hiut has brought hope to the 400 workers who lost their jobs.
Small business revives jeans industry in Wales
Hiut Denim Jeans
By Gizem Taşkın
February 19, 2018

When Meghan Markle wore a pair of Hiut Denim Jeans on her recent visit to Cardiff, she highlighted a great Welsh business success.  

The small firm in Wales is making a big name for itself by making jeans with big ambition and based on a simple conviction.

David Hieatt, a Welsh entrepreneur committed to breathing new life into a town where making jeans is in the blood. 

RECOMMENDED

He is reviving an old factory that used to mass produce 35,000 pairs of jeans a week but closed, cutting 400 jobs from the market.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy