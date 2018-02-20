Manchester City's pursuit of a quadruple ended on Monday when it was surprisingly eliminated from the FA Cup by losing at third-division Wigan 1-0.

Wigan beat City in the 2013 FA Cup final, and this time Will Grigg's late goal was enough for the League One side to pull off another upset in the fifth round. They face Southampton next in the quarterfinals.

"We had to ride our luck with a couple of flashing crosses, but that's what makes the FA Cup so special," Wigan manager Paul Cook said. "Our lads deserve a lot of credit for the amount of work and the level of energy they put in. To beat a Man City team you have to do that."

City was forced to play the entire second half with 10 men after left back Fabian Delph was red-carded on the stroke of halftime for a strong challenge on Max Power.

The incident led to City manager Pep Guardiola and Cook exchanging strong words on the touchline and in the tunnel at halftime.

"There's no problems," Cook said. "From our point of view we're trying to get every edge in everything we can. From Pep's point of view he wants the game played, and correctly so.

"We certainly wish them well fighting on all fronts because they represent English football so well."

City dominated possession throughout but could not take advantage. Sergio Aguero headed over early on and Ilkay Gundogan forced a good save from Christian Walton before miskicking from another good position.