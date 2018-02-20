WORLD
At least 17 killed in Mozambique garbage dump collapse
Heavy rains were blamed for triggering the collapse in Maputo. Rescue workers continue to search for more survivors under the debris as the disaster destroyed houses.
Residents stand next to an excavator working at the site of a dump collapse in a poor district of Maputo on February 19, 2018. / AFP
Ertan KarpazliErtan Karpazli
February 20, 2018

Heavy rains triggered the partial collapse of a huge mound of garbage in Mozambique's capital on Monday, killing 17 people who were buried by debris.

Authorities believe more bodies could be buried at the Hulene garbage dump on the outskirts of Maputo, and a search was underway. 

The garbage in the poor, densely populated area where the disaster happened rose to the height of a three-story building, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Lusa and Radio Mocambique both reported 17 deaths. Half a dozen homes were destroyed and some residents in the area fled for fear of another collapse.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Garbage collapses on homes

"The mountains of garbage collapsed on the houses and many families were still inside these residences," Fatima Belchior, a national disaster official, told Lusa. 

Authorities are trying to help people who lost their homes, she said.

The Hulene garbage dump is the largest such facility in Maputo. People often comb through the garbage, searching for food and items to sell.

Health workers have long raised concerns about the impact of the fumes, flies and other hazards of the dump on the surrounding community. Municipal officials have previously discussed the closure of the dump.

SOURCE:AP
