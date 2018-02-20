WORLD
Palestine to demand peace talks at UNSC meeting
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is due to speak at the UN Security Council amid tensions over the controversial decision of the United States to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to ask the UNSC to grant full membership to the Palestinians. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
February 20, 2018

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, is due to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, following the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 

At the monthly meeting of the UNSC on the Middle East, Abbas is expected to ask the council to grant full membership to the Palestinians.

He is also expected to demand an internationally backed panel to broker peace talks between Palestine and Israel. 

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRT World
