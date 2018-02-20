The death toll from the ongoing bombardment of Eastern Ghouta over the past two days has almost reached the 200 mark with as many as 850 people being reported injured.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said that about 190 have been killed since the bombardment began late Sunday while on Tuesday alone 45 people were killed.

The UN children’s fund UNICEF issued a blank statement to express its outrage at the mass casualties among Syrian children in the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta and neighbouring Damascus.

"No words will do justice to the children killed, their mothers, their fathers and their loved ones," the release from UNICEF's regional director Geert Cappalaere began.

There followed 10 empty lines with quote marks indicating missing text, and an explanatory footnote.

The United Nations called for an immediate ceasefire in the area on Monday, saying the situation was "spiralling out of control" after an "extreme escalation in hostilities.”

A day after Monday's barrage by the regime, retaliatory shells rained down on the capital Damascus, killing at least one person on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at least two people were killed and 13 wounded by rebel fire on the capital, state television reported.

The targeted opposition-held suburbs – scattered across an area known as Eastern Ghouta –have been subjected to weeks-long bombardment that has killed and wounded hundreds of people.

Opposition activists say regime forces have brought in more reinforcements in recent days, suggesting a major assault is imminent to recapture the area that is the last main rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Monday's bombardment that killed nearly 100 people saw the use of warplanes, helicopter gunships, missiles as well as artillery, in a major escalation of violence near regime leader Bashar al Assad's seat of power.

The opposition-affiliated Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets, said the shelling and airstrikes killed 98 and that some people are still under the rubble. It said the dead included one of the rescue group's members, Firas Jomaa.