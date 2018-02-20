Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 65 people on board, a spokesman said.

Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 disappeared in the Zagros range on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran.

After two days of heavy snow and fog, the weather finally cleared on Tuesday morning, giving helicopter teams much better visibility.

"The Revolutionary Guards' helicopters this morning found the wreckage of the plane on Dena mountain," spokesman Ramezan Sharif told state broadcaster IRIB.

An IRIB reporter who spoke to one of the pilots said he had seen "scattered bodies around the plane" and that it was located in Noghol village, around 4,000 metres up Dena mountain.

"Since yesterday the Guards' drones started carefully identifying the geographical area where the plane had probably crashed and this morning two helicopters of the air forces were dispatched to the location," Sharif said.

Snowmobiles were deployed earlier on the 4,409-metre peak, where more than 100 mountaineers have also been aiding the search.

"Last night, a number of people stayed on the mountain and through co-ordination with local guides managed to search all crevices," Mansour Shishefuroosh, head of a regional crisis centre, told the ISNA news agency.

Some 500 images taken by drones were being analysed overnight, he added.

The ATR-72 twin-engine plane, in service since 1993, flew early Sunday from Mehrabad airport towards the city of Yasuj, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) to the south.

Poor visibility meant some 60 helicopter sorties on Monday could find no trace of the plane.

A team of crash investigators from French air safety agency BEA were also due to arrive in Iran on Monday, but their arrival had not yet been confirmed.