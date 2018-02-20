In Bangladesh, Rohingya living in one of the world's largest refugee camps are bracing themselves for the coming monsoon. The rains could trigger landslides, destroy homes, and spread disease.

According to a UN report, more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees huddled in squalid, muddy camps in Bangladesh will be in grave danger from landslides when the mid-year monsoon season begins.

Some 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since the crackdown that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.