WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least four tribal elders killed in Afghan hotel bombing
Local authorities say the bomb went off as tribal elders gathered in a Jalalabad hotel, Nangarhar province, to discuss village problems. Both the Taliban and Afghanistan's Daesh affiliate are active in Nangarhar.
At least four tribal elders killed in Afghan hotel bombing
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on February 20, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
February 20, 2018

A bomb went off in a hotel room in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, killing at least four tribal elders, while Afghan officials reported that at least nine policemen were killed in latest attacks by insurgents.

The spokesman in Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, said the bomb went off around noon as tribal elders gathered in the hotel room in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, to discuss village problems.

Khogyani said three other elders were wounded in the blast and that another bomb was discovered and defused by police forces near the hotel.

There were no further details and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Both the Taliban and Afghanistan's Daesh affiliate are active in Nangarhar.

Attacks in Farah province

Meanwhile, in western Farah province, attacks on police checkpoints killed eight policemen. Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, said two police checkpoints came under attack overnight, one in Bala Buluk district and one near Farah city.

Mehri added that 13 insurgents were also killed in the fighting, which started on Monday night and lasted till early Tuesday morning.

RECOMMENDED

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attacks in Farah. In statement sent to the media, he claimed the Taliban captured 10 policemen as hostages.

The abductions were not confirmed by provincial authorities.

Also on Tuesday, two gunmen opened fire at the police, killing one officer in eastern Kapisa province. Provincial spokesman Qais Qaderi said both gunmen were killed and five suspects were arrested by police forces in Mohmood Raqi, the provincial capital.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Kapisa, but the Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces across Afghanistan.

Nearly a month ago, Daesh claimed responsibility for a co-ordinated attack on Save the Children organisation in the city of Jalalabad in which four people were killed and a shootout with police lasted almost 10 hours.

Among the four killed were two staffers of the NGO, a security guard who also worked for Save the Children and an Afghan army soldier, according to provincial officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'