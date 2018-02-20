The city of Cape Town could become the first major metropolis in the world to run out of water.

July 9, 2018, is #DayZero, the day when all taps in the city will be turned off. Only hospitals and emergency services will be guaranteed water supplies.

People will have to queue up at some 200 water collection points run by the municipal government to receive their daily ration of 25 litres of water per person.

Let’s put that into perspective:

Flushing a toilet uses about 6 litres of water

A five-minute shower takes up about 50 litres

Laundry, dishes, hand washing, cooking, all take up about 25 litres a day. And let’s not forget, we need water to drink.

Western Cape province is about the same size as England or the US state of Louisiana.

And Cape Town is one of the 30 municipalities in the province, its capital and home to more than 4 million people.

It is a business and tourism hub in South Africa, home to Table Mountain and ranked as one of the world's most liveable cities.

So how did things get so bad?

Experts blame three factors for the current water crisis: drought, population growth and politics.

1-Drought

Cape Town has been hit by its worst drought in a hundred years.

The city relies on six dams for its fresh water supply and in January 2018, they were only a quarter full.

2 - Population growth

The city's population has grown by some 80 percent since 1995, from about 2.4 million to 4.3 million in 2018.

In the same period, dam storage increased by just 15 percent.

Cape Town uses about 200 litres (50 gallons) of water per person per day.

That’s about 700 to 800 million litres per day, 7 days a week.