Activists in Afghanistan are speaking out against corruption and spreading messages of peace and social justice with murals, many painted on concrete blast walls that have risen to ward off militant bombs.

The activists call themselves the ArtLords, as opposed to the warlords and drug lords who have brought so much strife and misery to Afghanistan, and say their art is a tool for social change.

"We're painting against corruption, we're painting against the injustices that are happening in society, for women's rights," said the group's co-founder, Omaid Sharifi.

"We're encouraging people to come and join us, let's raise our voices against all this nonsense."

Blast walls have gone up along Kabul's streets over the years, against a tide of violence as Taliban and other militants battle the government and US-led forces, nearly 17 years after Afghanistan's latest phase of war began.

Some city streets have been turned into concrete canyons, the walls shielding embassies, military camps, government offices and the homes of the rich.

On many of these grey slabs, the ArtLords have their say.

Watchful eyes peer from a wall protecting the headquarters of the main security agency.

"I can't go to school because of your corruption. I can see you," is the message on a mural of a girl on blast walls near the interior ministry.