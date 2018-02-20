TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Syrian entrepreneurs strengthen economy of Turkey's Gaziantep
Over 400,000 Syrian refugees live in Gaziantep and many of them have decided to start their own businesses. Even though 80% of those were unofficial in 2016, now over 1,000 Syrians have registered enterprises.
Syrian entrepreneurs strengthen economy of Turkey's Gaziantep
Muhammed, a Syrian refugee child, poses with his father Abdo as they work at an auto mechanic repair shop in Kilis, Turkey. September 6, 2016. / AFP Archive
Haris BuljubasicHaris Buljubasic
February 20, 2018

Investments in perfume shops, textiles, footwear, food and plastics by Syrian refugees in Turkey's Gaziantep are challenging local entrepreneurs.

Despite language barriers, inflation and trade regulations, Syrian refugees are bringing something new to the market. The change is tangible; the influence of Syrians in Gaziantep can be tasted, smelled and seen. 

Local authorities say they see Syrian entrepreneurs as a great potential for the development of the local economy. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'