Disgruntled soldiers, who demand salary increases and the payment of bonuses, seized Ivory Coast's second-largest city of Bouake on Friday, the West African nation's defence minister said.

The unrest comes weeks after parliamentary elections that had been viewed as a further step towards stability in the West African nation, which emerged from a 2002-2011 political crisis as one of the continent's rising stars.

"It is asked that all soldiers remain calm and return to barracks so that lasting solutions can be found," a statement from the country's Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi read on state-owned television.

An officer at Ivory Coast's military headquarters in the commercial capital Abidjan said reinforcements had been sent to Bouake.

"The situation remains unstable and serious in Bouake ...Some civilians and even active-duty soldiers have started to rally to them," he said.

Hours after the seizure of Bouake, similar mutinies erupted also in Daloa and Korhogo. Karim Sanogo, a student in Daloa, says heavily armed men are parading through town and security forces have abandoned their posts.

Shooting was heard overnight in Bouake as demobilised soldiers seized weapons from police stations and took up positions at entry points into the city, military sources said on Friday.