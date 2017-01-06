WORLD
1 MIN READ
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay
US President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move.
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Four inmates have been released from America's maximum security detention centre at Guantanamo Bay.

They're the latest to be released by US President Barack Obama in the final days before he leaves office. However, President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move and is seeking to freeze the transfers.

Fifty-five prisoners now remain at Guantanamo. Obama has abandoned his long standing pledge to close the controversial prison at the US naval base in Cuba, and now only hopes to release 15 more before he leaves office.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sNick Harper reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO