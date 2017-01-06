Cyprus is arguably one of the world's most ‘peaceful' conflicts. Over 40 years in, and the ceasefire has not been broken once. Next week, the longstanding dispute between two communities might come to an end. Major talks are slated in Geneva, where Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders are set to be joined by Turkey, Greece and the UK for vital, three day talks that begin on January 9.

TRT World explores eight key points to know regarding the peace talks.