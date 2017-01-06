WORLD
Eight things to know about the Cyprus peace talks
Turkish and Greek Cypriots are set to engage in important talks that could change the dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The ceasefire line that separates the Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern and Greek Cypriot-controlled southern sides of the island in the shared capital Nicosia. Nicosia is the only divided capital city in Europe. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Cyprus is arguably one of the world's most ‘peaceful' conflicts. Over 40 years in, and the ceasefire has not been broken once. Next week, the longstanding dispute between two communities might come to an end. Major talks are slated in Geneva, where Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders are set to be joined by Turkey, Greece and the UK for vital, three day talks that begin on January 9.

TRT World explores eight key points to know regarding the peace talks.

Author: Ertan Karpazli

SOURCE:TRT World
