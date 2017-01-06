An Iraq war veteran took a gun out of his checked luggage and opened fire in a crowded baggage claim area at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, killing five people and wounding eight others.

Esteban Santiago, 26, who was taken into custody immediately following the shooting and questioned at length, was expected to face federal charges in the shooting rampage, said George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Miami.

Piro said investigators had not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive in the rampage and were reviewing the suspect's recent travel.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the shooter was unharmed as law enforcement officers never fired a shot.

Santiago had arrived in Ft. Lauderdale shortly before 1 pm local time on a connecting flight from Alaska, authorities said, when he retrieved a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his checked luggage and began firing indiscriminately.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said on Twitter that the gunman went into a restroom to load his weapon and came out firing. Witnesses told MSNBC television he only stopped after running out of ammunition, at which point he surrendered to police.

Flying with firearms is routine and legal in the US as long as the guns are kept in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage only, under TSA rules. Ammunition is also prohibited in carry-on bags, but is allowed in checked baggage.