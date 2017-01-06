The US House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a resolution that condemned a recent UN vote on Israeli settlements.

The UN Security Council resolution criticises Israel over its settlement building on Palestinian land and demands an end to it.

The House resolution, which passed 342-80, says that the December 23, 2016 UN vote was an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

US lawmakers — and President-elect Donald Trump — have assailed Barack Obama's outgoing administration for abstaining instead of vetoing the UN resolution, essentially clearing the way for its passage.

"I am stunned at what happened last month. This government – our government – abandoned our ally Israel when she needed us the most," House Speaker Paul Ryan told the chamber shortly before the House vote.