Why is a statue stoking old tensions between Japan and South Korea?
Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.
Workers outside the Japanese consulate in Busan setting up a statue of a teenage girl symbolising &quot;comfort women.&quot; (December 30, 2016) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

The statue symbolises the South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two.

It was placed outside Japan's diplomatic mission in the city of Busan. Tokyo described the move as "extremely regrettable" and promised to take additional measures.

TRT World's U-Jean Jung is following the story from Seoul.

