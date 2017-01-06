POLITICS
Orthodox Christians celebrate feast of Epiphany
Believers in Istanbul marked the occasion in a unique way.
Orthodox community marked the Epiphany day at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate in the Golden Horn in Istanbul on January 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Orthodox Christians around the world, including those residing in Turkey, celebrated on Friday the feast of Epiphany to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

A traditional ceremony was held on the banks of Istanbul's Golden Horn, in which a group of swimmers retrieved a cross thrown by the patriarch into the sea.

The Orthodox faith uses the old Julian calendar which marks Christmas on January 7 rather than on December 25.

