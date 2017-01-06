Israel said on Friday it will cut $6 million in funding to the U.N. in 2017 in protest against a Security Council resolution that condemned Israeli settlement on Palestinian land.

The United States abstained from the December 23 vote, allowing the 15-member Security Council to adopt the resolution with 14 votes in favour. Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump say Washington should have wielded its veto.

"It is unreasonable for Israel to fund bodies that operate against us at the UN," Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement. "The U.N. must end the absurd reality in which it supports bodies whose sole intent is to spread incitement and anti-Israel propaganda."

The Israeli mission said it would move ahead with further initiatives aimed at ending "anti-Israel activities" at the United Nations after Trump takes office on January 20.

The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in a 1967 war. Most countries and the United Nations view Israeli West Bank settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace, including the US which is the biggest ally to Israel.