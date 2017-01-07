WORLD
Donald Trump's Twitter habit raises cybersecurity concerns
The US president-elect has sent out thousands of tweets to millions of followers during his time as a reality TV star, but his new job raises the stakes for what he says online.
Trump has 19 million followers on Twitter. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2017

The signature method of communication for US President-elect Donald Trump is his Android smartphone, from which he sends out tweets slamming rivals and making big promises to his 19 million followers. But cybersecurity experts say that smartphones like his are vulnerable targets to hacking attacks, and China has criticised Trump for using his Twitter account to conduct diplomacy. How Trump will use Twitter after becoming president officially on January 20 remains uncertain.

TRT World 's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington DC.

