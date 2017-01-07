Survivors of Friday's attack have started to speak out about their harrowing ordeal.

Five people were shot dead and eight wounded in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida. Dozens of others were injured in the ensuing chaos and rush to evacuate.

The suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, was an Iraq veteran according to police. He was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire in the baggage claim section of the travel hub. He had suffered from psychological problems, law enforcement officials said.