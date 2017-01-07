WORLD
1 MIN READ
Vengeance killing of Palestinian teen in 2014 still haunts his family
Mohammed Abu Khdeir was kidnapped and burned alive by three ultra-orthodox Israeli settlers. His family remembers him as a funny and ambitious boy.
Vengeance killing of Palestinian teen in 2014 still haunts his family
His charred remains were found in the Jerusalem Forest by Israeli police just hours after his abduction. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2017

Mohammed Abu Khdeir, 16, was kidnapped from his neighbourhood in East Jerusalem before being burned alive by three ultra-orthodox Israeli settlers in summer 2014. It came after the deaths of three Israeli teenagers, part of the violence that helped spark the 50 day Israeli assault on Gaza that killed 1,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 500 children, and also claimed the lives of six Israeli civilians, according to the United Nations.

Two and a half years on, Mohammed's family still mourns their son, as his three killers, two of them also teenagers, serve long sentences in prison.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World has more

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump