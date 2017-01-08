Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region, Erbil, on Sunday to meet with president of the Iraqi Kurdish region Massoud Barzani.

The leaders discussed a number of issues during their meeting, including cooperation on health, energy, and trade as well as the fight against terrorism.

In remarks made at a joint press conference, Yildirim said, "We keep fighting against the PKK/PYD, both in Turkey and in our region. PKK attacks on Turkey from Iraqi lands are unacceptable."

He also spoke on Turkey's fight against the Daesh terrorist group, saying, "Our goal is to eradicate Daesh, [which is an] enemy of humanity and our region. We expect more support from the international community on this issue."

For his part Barzani said, "Combating terrorism is a duty for all of us. We need support ... we are willing to improve our ties with Turkey in all areas."