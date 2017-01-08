WORLD
Turkish PM and Iraqi Kurdish regional president meet in Iraq's Erbil
The leaders discussed a number of issues during their meeting, including cooperation on health, energy, trade and the fight against terrorism.
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Iraqi Kurdish regional President Massoud Barzani hold a joint news conference in Erbil, Iraq, on January 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region, Erbil, on Sunday to meet with president of the Iraqi Kurdish region Massoud Barzani.

The leaders discussed a number of issues during their meeting, including cooperation on health, energy, and trade as well as the fight against terrorism.

In remarks made at a joint press conference, Yildirim said, "We keep fighting against the PKK/PYD, both in Turkey and in our region. PKK attacks on Turkey from Iraqi lands are unacceptable."

He also spoke on Turkey's fight against the Daesh terrorist group, saying, "Our goal is to eradicate Daesh, [which is an] enemy of humanity and our region. We expect more support from the international community on this issue."

For his part Barzani said, "Combating terrorism is a duty for all of us. We need support ... we are willing to improve our ties with Turkey in all areas."

In an interview with Iraq's Turkmeneli TV, Yilidirim said, "Turkey's security begins from Iraq. Unless Iraq is secured, Turkey is not safe too. For that reason we should stand together in the fight against terrorism. Otherwise the expected success would not be realised."

Yildirim's meeting with Barzani came after he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider-al Abadi on Saturday. The two premiers later issued a joint statement agreeing on the need for their countries to cooperate to fight terrorism and respect each other's territorial integrity.

