Hundreds of US tanks and other heavy military equipment arrived at a seaport in northern Germany on Friday to be shipped to Poland and eastern Europe as part of a NATO build-up which has alarmed Russia.

The move comes as relations between Washington and Moscow dropped to a new low after US national security agencies accused Russia of meddling in the presidential election in favour of President-elect Donald Trump. Ties were already strained by Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and differences between the countries over the war in Syria.

The military equipment will be used by some 4,000 American troops being deployed to the region. Polish forces will join US troops in military exercises at the end of the month.