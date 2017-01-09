Millions of Londoners faced hardship in getting to work on Monday as the London Underground station workers went on a day-long walkout, marking the beginning of a week of transportation strikes.

The strike by station staff brought to a standstill the majority of services of the capital's rail network, which carries up to 4.8 million commuters on peak days.

Commuters used cars, boats, bicycles and buses to cope with the 24-hour strike.