WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb and gun attack on checkpost in Egypt's north Sinai kills eight
Seven policemen and a civilian passerby were killed in the attack, Egypt's interior ministry said, adding that policemen who returned fire killed five assailants.
Bomb and gun attack on checkpost in Egypt's north Sinai kills eight
An insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi in mid-2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

At least seven policemen and a civilian were killed in the attack on a checkpoint in the city of al-Arish on Monday, the interior ministry said.

At least 13 people, including four civilians, were wounded, security and medical sources said.

The ministry said a group of about 20 assailants tried driving a vehicle packed with explosives into a checkpoint, but police fired on it, setting it off before it reached the post.

Police say the attacker used a stolen street cleaning vehicle packed with explosives. The assailants also fired rocket propelled grenades at the checkpoint in the northern Egyptian city.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

An insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

The militant group staging the insurgency in Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014 and adopted the name Sinai Province. Authorities have since blamed them for the killing of hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and policemen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump