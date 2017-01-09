WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Chad leader seeks reversal of war crimes conviction
Hissene Habre's defence lawyers have asked for a new trial, arguing that irregularities like the composition of the jury, which convicted the former president, violated his rights.
Former Chad leader seeks reversal of war crimes conviction
The court is expected to give a final decision on Habre's appeal in April that cannot be reversed. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

Lawyers of former Chadian leader Hissene Habre, who faces life imprisonment for war crimes, have sought to annul his conviction in the first day of their appeal against the landmark verdict.

Habre was sentenced to life in prison by a special Senegalese court in May for ordering killings and torture during his eight-year rule as president of Chad, which ended in 1990.

But Habre's defence lawyers on Monday asked for a new trial, arguing that the composition of the jury and other irregularities violated Habre's rights.

RECOMMENDED

"The decisions must be annulled and invalidated," said Habre's lawyer Mounir Ballal. "I am not proud of the conditions in which the accused was tried."

The court is expected to give a final decision on Habre's appeal in April that cannot be reversed.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump