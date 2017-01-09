How does the ban work?

The ban was imposed in Zimbabwe's capital and most populous city, Harare.

Under the ban, food, including fruits and vegetables, can no longer be sold at road side stalls.

But the implementation of the order maybe a problem as the city does not have the capacity or the manpower to enforce the ban, a local government official said.

"The city of Harare itself also needs a very strong environment division. I think this has been absent and the municipal police must also do their work. I think those two, if we can have the right skills in those sectors, we should have order in Harare," Zimbabwe's Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere said.

What caused the outbreak of typhoid?

Harare has been reeling under an acute shortage of piped water and to add to the woes of residents, already grappling with an economic meltdown and long power cuts, rubbish is not collected for days.

Citizens and health officials have pointed towards unregulated water supplies and poor sanitation for the spread of the disease in one of Africa's poorest nations.

The typhoid bacteria is spread when food or water containing contaminated fecal matter is consumed. It kills more than 200,000 people worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The ongoing crisis has been worsened by a severe drought plaguing Zimbabwe and fueled an illegal business where residents and road side food vendors receive water supplies in buckets and large tanks. Some of the water being sold is not clean.