During the night of April 14, 2014, one of the world's deadliest militant groups, Boko Haram, carried out an attack on a girl's boarding school in Borno State's Chibok town in northeastern Nigeria.

The militants raided the dormitories and 276 schoolgirls were forced into vans by Boko Haram militants.

Recently, in October 2016, 21 Chibok girls were released by Boko Haram after negotiations with the Nigerian government. But there are still 195 schoolgirls who remain in captivity, waiting to be freed.

In a message to mark the mass kidnapping, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday that his government was committed to ensuring the schoolgirls are reunited with their loved ones.

"We are hopeful that many more will still return," Buhari said. "It is a goal we remain steadfastly committed to."

Negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram to gain the release of the girls began in July 2015, but they were derailed, mainly due to a split within the ranks of Boko Haram.

With then-president Goodluck Jonathan's failure to react to the kidnapping, the national outrage toward the government brought international attention to the militant outfit.

What has been done to combat Boko Haram?

President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015, has made the fight against terrorism a top priority for his administration and has vowed to defeat the militants.

However, he has been facing criticism for not securing the release of the kidnapped schoolgirls.

Last July, a multi-national joint task force (MNJTF) was created, comprising of troops from countries of the Lake Chad region that include Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin.

The task force managed to push Boko Haram and associated militant groups out of towns they had previously captured.

Child Bombers