The Kremlin on Monday rejected as a "witch-hunt" US allegations that Russia tried to influence the US presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

A US intelligence report last week alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyber campaign to help Trump beat his rival Hillary Clinton in November's election. It said the campaign included hacking the personal email accounts of US Democratic Party officials and political figures.

In Russia's first reaction to the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no new evidence had been produced to show that Russian officials were involved.