Trump hits back after Meryl Streep gets political at Golden Globes
Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at the Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration. Trump responded by calling her one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.
Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

The president-elect described Meryl Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" after the three-time Oscar winner criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration.

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life," the "Sophie's Choice" actress said, recalling Trump's imitation, in 2015, of a disabled reporter without mentioning the president-elect by name.

The speech by Streep, who had a prime-time speaking slot at last year's Democratic National Convention praising Hillary Clinton's "grit and grace," quickly became the most-talked about moment of the Golden Globes.

Global digital marketing company Amobee said it sparked some 627,000 Tweets in four hours.

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big," Trump tweeted. He also repeated his denial that he had mocked the reporter when he flailed his arms and slurred his speech at a campaign event.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
