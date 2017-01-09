The president-elect described Meryl Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" after the three-time Oscar winner criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration.

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life," the "Sophie's Choice" actress said, recalling Trump's imitation, in 2015, of a disabled reporter without mentioning the president-elect by name.