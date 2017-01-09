Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Tehran on Sunday.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in the 1979 revolution and emerged as a leader of the moderate faction within Iran's subsequent politics.

His pragmatic policies - economic liberalisation, better relations with the West and empowering elected bodies - appealed to many Iranians, but were criticised by others, including more conservative factions within the polity.

Rafsanjani's body was taken to Jamaran prayer hall, the residence of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Rohullah Khomeini. There, senior politicians, religious figures and members of his family paid their last respects.

Condolences

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted: