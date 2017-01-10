TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Attack on police headquarters foiled in Turkey's Gaziantep
Two suspected assailants tried to enter a police station in the southeastern city on the border with Syria. Police killed one armed man, while a second was still at large.
Attack on police headquarters foiled in Turkey's Gaziantep
Medics at the scene of the attack in Gaziantep on January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Turkish police killed one attacker who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday, while a second was still at large, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

There was "an armed attack"​ at a security checkpoint outside the police headquarters in Gaziantep, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

An officer was lightly wounded in the shootout, but police responded immediately and shot the suspect dead, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

Later during the day, a police patrol vehicle was also attacked by three assailants in Gaziantep. One of the attackers was apprehended by the policemen while a search for two others went under way.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats