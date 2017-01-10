President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will become a senior White House adviser, transition officials said on Monday, in a rare case of a close presidential family member taking on a major job.

Trump's critics charge that his role as president causes conflicts of interest with his business dealings that could let him enrich himself through public office.

Trump has denied those accusations. In the case of Kushner, a president appointing a relative to a cabinet position could conflict with federal law.

TRT World' s David Smith reports.

Conflict of interest?

Kushner, 35, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, will work closely with incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior strategist Steve Bannon in advising the new president, and the officials said he would focus at least in the beginning on trade policy and the Middle East.

Kushner's family has donated money to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal outposts under international law. Trump himself has said that he hopes his son-in-law will negotiate an end to conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The incoming president has vowed to rewrite international trade deals to make them more favourable to the United States and has adopted a pro-Israel stance with a pledge to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

However, Kushner's own eligibility for the White House could be challenged, given a 1967 anti-nepotism law meant to bar government officials from hiring relatives.