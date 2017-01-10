What was Rafsanjani's domestic influence?

The former president who served from 1989 to 1997, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He became a key figure in the Iranian Revolution, (also called the Islamic Revolution) that toppled the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1979.

Rafsanjani was elected as head of Iran's parliament in 1980 and served until 1989, when he was elected for the first of two four-year terms as president.

Only months after the revolution, Rafsanjani was shot once in the stomach by gunmen from one of the groups vying for power amid the political turmoil. He was not seriously wounded — and neither was his wife, who jumped in front to shield him from the attack.

He advocated for a free market, even in the turbulent years after the 1979 revolution in Iran.

The wealthy son of pistachio farmers, Rafsanjani encouraged private businesses, developed Tehran's stock market and found ways to boost Iranian exports.

Under his leadership new roads were built and villages were connected to electrical, telephone and water networks for the first time.

Rafsanjani was a long time member of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body that appointed the country's supreme leader. He also held the chairmanship of Iran's main political arbitration body, the Expediency Council from 1990.

For many ordinary Iranians, he was a figure of suspicion and grudging respect for amassing a vast fortune.

Rafsanjani advocated for the release of political prisoners and press freedom even as opponents argued he was not so benevolent during his term in power.