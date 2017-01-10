WORLD
Envoys to Cyprus peace talks say they are optimistic
The UN says Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders are showing political willingness to find common ground as the talks entered their 2nd day on Tuesday.
A man sits on a bench under a peace sign near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus, January 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Talks on reuniting Cyprus entered their second day on Tuesday in Geneva. The Turkish Cypriot leader and his Greek Cypriot counterpart are discussing power-sharing, territorial adjustments and security issues.

The talks are hosted by the UN's special envoy and seek to end decades of division on the Mediterranean island.

"The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will," senior United Nations envoy and former Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told a news briefing. "It's going to be difficult but it's possible."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
