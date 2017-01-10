WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top Republican senator says Britain in "front seat" for US trade deal
The statement coincides with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the US to meet aides of President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.
Top Republican senator says Britain in "front seat" for US trade deal
Senator Bob Corker, a Republican and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Britain is in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, said a top Republican and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Corker.

The statement comes at a time when British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is visiting the US.

Johnson, a former British mayor and a big campaigner for "Brexit," has held meetings with the advisors of US President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.

RECOMMENDED

After his meetings with Trump's team, Johnson said there had been a "huge fund of goodwill" towards Britain and a desire to move quickly on a trade deal.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats